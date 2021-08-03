Kill Devil Hills extends COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 31

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - The Town of Kill Devil Hills has extended its State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the month.

Mayor Ben Sproul and Town Clerk Mary E. Quidley announced on July 30 the State of Emergency will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for the pandemic in March 2020. On July 29 of this year, the governor issued Executive Order No. 224 to address the related variants of the virus such as the Delta variant, which is causing concern as it spreads across the country.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide over a three-day period. The current percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.

