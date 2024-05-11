Kitchen fire forces six from Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk firefighters say two adults and four children were forced out of a home Friday night, after a fire broke out in the home's kitchen.

The call came into Suffolk Fire & Rescue shortly before 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home on St. James Avenue to six people already out safe.

After entering the home, firefighters say they found a small fire in the kitchen. It damaged the stove and several cabinets.

News 3 is told there were no injuries and the fire appears to have started by accident. The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.