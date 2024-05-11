Watch Now
News

Actions

Kitchen fire forces six from Suffolk home

St James suffolk fire may 10 2024
Suffolk Fire &amp; Rescue
St James suffolk fire may 10 2024
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 09:09:33-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk firefighters say two adults and four children were forced out of a home Friday night, after a fire broke out in the home's kitchen.

The call came into Suffolk Fire & Rescue shortly before 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home on St. James Avenue to six people already out safe.

After entering the home, firefighters say they found a small fire in the kitchen. It damaged the stove and several cabinets.

News 3 is told there were no injuries and the fire appears to have started by accident. The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway