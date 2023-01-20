Knife found on Manor High School bus during ride home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A knife was found on a bus that was taking Manor High School students home on Friday evening, according to Portsmouth school officials.

In a message to Manor families, Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson said, "I am calling to make you aware that this afternoon a knife was found on one of our school buses while it was on its dismissal route. While we are still investigating the specifics, please know the student responsible met with police this afternoon, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken here at the school."

Dr. Johnson asks parents to remind their children weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds or school property.

The individual who brought the knife has not been identified.

