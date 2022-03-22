Lakeland High School evacuated after bomb threat, placed on code orange third time in a week

SUFFOLK, Va. - Lakeland High School has been evacuated after authorities received reports of a bomb threat Tuesday morning March 22, 2022.
Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 9:19 a.m.
This incident comes a day after Lakeland recieved a bomb threat, and marks the third time the school has been placed on code orange within the past week.
A student was arrested following the bomb threat reports received Monday, March 21, 2022.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene at Lakeland High School.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.