Lane closure in Suffolk starting September 12 at the East Washington Street Bridge

SUFFOLK, Va — The Suffolk Department of Public Works will begin bridge improvements starting September 12 on the block of 23000 East Washington Street.

Construction for the bridge will include replacing the existing superstructure- with an estimated completion date sometime in the Spring of 2023.

Due to the work being done on the bridge, multiple lane closures will take effect and cause heavy traffic. One lane is expected to stay open for traffic control with the help of signals on both ends.

Over-sized loads will be prohibited from traveling in the work zones, which includes any vehicle that is wider than 8"6.

For more information click here or contact the Project Engineer, Ali Huazy at 757-514-7712.