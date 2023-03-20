Watch Now
Langley Air Show makes return after 4 year hiatus

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this April 30, 2012, file photo, an Air Force F-22 Raptor displays it's weapons bays as it goes through maneuvers during a demonstration at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Monday, April 30, 2012. Two members of Congress said Thursday, June 14, 2012, that new information provided by the Air Force shows an oxygen-deficit problem on F-22 fighter jets is worse than previously disclosed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:42:03-04

HAMPTON, Va. — After a four year hiatus, Joint Base Langley-Eustis's airshow, Air Power Over Hampton Roads, will make its return May 6 and 7. '

The Langley Air Show will return in May for the first time in four years.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis says the airshow will include demonstrations from fan favorites like F-22 Raptors, USAF Thunderbirds, F-35 Demo Team, and more.

Multiple exhibits will be on display throughout the weekend, like Own the Sky and 36 US Naval Construction Battalion.

