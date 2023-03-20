Langley Air Show makes return after 4 year hiatus

HAMPTON, Va. — After a four year hiatus, Joint Base Langley-Eustis's airshow, Air Power Over Hampton Roads, will make its return May 6 and 7. '

Joint Base Langley-Eustis The Langley Air Show will return in May for the first time in four years.

TRENDING: Poised for new life: 42 huge presidential busts tucked away in James City County

Joint Base Langley-Eustis says the airshow will include demonstrations from fan favorites like F-22 Raptors, USAF Thunderbirds, F-35 Demo Team, and more.

Multiple exhibits will be on display throughout the weekend, like Own the Sky and 36 US Naval Construction Battalion.

Stay with News 3 for updates.