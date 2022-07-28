Watch Now
News

Actions

Langley engineers counting down as NASA schedules Artemis I launch

NASA Artemis Rocket Test
John Raoux/AP
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard, hidden from view by the service structure, prepares for its rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. While at the pad the rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a tests to verify systems and practice countdown procedures. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
NASA Artemis Rocket Test
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 05:46:49-04

HAMPTON, Va. - T-minus one month until NASA's Artemis I mission blasts off.

Destination? Earth's Moon.

The unmanned trip, scheduled for launch no earlier than August 29, is a test to make sure the Orion spacecraft can make it to the Moon and back.

Local scientists and engineers at NASA Langley Research Center are playing a vital role throughout the entire mission — working specifically on aspects like the Space Launch System and the entry, descent and landing portions of the mission.

The center says the team in Hampton will be watching closely when the rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"We've got a team at Langley that's been working the Artemis program and specifically the space launch system for over ten years now," said Space Launch System team lead Jeremy Pinier told News 3 in February. "Hundreds of technicians, engineers, researchers, scientists."

Following a successful Artemis I mission, Artemis II will send a manned rocket humans around the Moon and back, with Artemis III expected to bring the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in a few years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29