Langley engineers counting down as NASA schedules Artemis I launch

HAMPTON, Va. - T-minus one month until NASA's Artemis I mission blasts off.

Destination? Earth's Moon.

The unmanned trip, scheduled for launch no earlier than August 29, is a test to make sure the Orion spacecraft can make it to the Moon and back.

Local scientists and engineers at NASA Langley Research Center are playing a vital role throughout the entire mission — working specifically on aspects like the Space Launch System and the entry, descent and landing portions of the mission.

The center says the team in Hampton will be watching closely when the rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"We've got a team at Langley that's been working the Artemis program and specifically the space launch system for over ten years now," said Space Launch System team lead Jeremy Pinier told News 3 in February. "Hundreds of technicians, engineers, researchers, scientists."

Following a successful Artemis I mission, Artemis II will send a manned rocket humans around the Moon and back, with Artemis III expected to bring the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in a few years.