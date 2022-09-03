Langley engineers in Florida for second Artemis launch attempt, NASA encounters new leak during fueling

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Engineers from NASA Langley Research Center remained in Florida for the agency's second attempt at launching its Artemis I rocket Saturday.

Aerospace engineer Emily Judd, a member of the Lunar Architecture Team, spoke with News 3 live about why she decided to make the trip.

"I think it is so exciting that this time, when we go back to the moon, we're going as all of humanity," said Judd, referencing plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface. "We're really looking at what comes next. How do we make our presence on the moon a more sustainable presence? How do we prepare for longer-duration missions to Mars?"

But before any of those questions can be answered, NASA first has to prove its rocket can get Artemis astronauts to the moon safely.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission that will take the Orion space capsule past the moon and back to Earth. Artemis II is planned as a crewed mission taking a similar route.

The plan is for Artemis III to bring astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025 or 2026.

After a leak and engine troubles scrubbed an initial attempt to launch Artemis I on Monday, NASA rescheduled the launch for Saturday afternoon with a launch window opening at 2:17 p.m. EST.

Reports from Cape Canaveral on Saturday morning revealed a new hydrogen leak during the Space Launch System (SLS) fueling process.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.