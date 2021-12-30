"Last Night on the Town" NYE event returns to Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One of the region's largest New Year's Eve celebrations is making a comeback just in time to ring in 2022.

Last Night on the Town at the Virginia Beach Town Center is set to go on as planned Friday night.

Events start at 6 p.m. at the Town Center fountain plaza with a family D.J. and dance floor, dance-off contest and other entertainment.

At 9:15, the party will move to Celebration Square Stage a block away on Columbus Street, where 90s band WOAH! will perform first. Headliners The Deloreans' will take the stage at 10:45 p.m. and play until the 'beach ball' drops at midnight.

It's a celebration that's attracted thousands of people in the past. This year's, however, comes the same week Virginia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

That hasn't gone unnoticed among organizers of Last Night on the Town.

"We're very concerned and we want people to have a good time. We don't want there to be any issues," said Jeanne Evans-Cox, Executive Director of the Central Business District Association. "Because it's an outdoor event and because there's room for people to spread out we felt comfortable moving forward this year."

Although she can't mandate masks, Evans-Cox says it wouldn't be a bad idea for those who come to the celebration to wear them and for those uncomfortable to stay home.

For the people who do choose to attend, she's hoping they'll support Town Center businesses that haven't had it easy during the pandemic.

"[Restaurants] have struggled, the hotels have struggled but they're very optimistic about our future. We know we take a couple steps forward and a few steps back with the pandemic. I think everyone is very cautious and optimistically cautious," Evans-Cox said.

Last Night on the Town is free and open to the public.

$165 tickets for the VIP experience are still available. The Central Business District Association is hosting a VIP event in a stage-side tent with food, free beer and wine, a photo booth and more.

