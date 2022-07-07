NORFOLK, Va. - Local congressional lawmakers received a first-hand look at how a recently-passed bill could help feed hungry families.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA03) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA02) joined staff for Sens. Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D), along with state lawmakers, for a tour of the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

The visit comes days after President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act, a bill Rep. Scott led through the House of Representatives. The bill extends COVID-era assistance in feeding low-income children and their family members, among other provisions.

"1,000 feeding sites around Virginia needed this bill and we were able to pass it. It also provides a little increase in funding starting in September for school meals. With inflation, that increase is going to be very important," said Rep. Scott.

The food bank says inflation and ongoing supply chain issues are its biggest challenges right now.

Chris Tan, who became CEO two months ago, says the bill's passing will help his team reach families in their homes, as opposed to having them eat meals on-site.