Leaders react, send their condolences after UVA shooting killed 3, injured 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are looking for a suspect following a shooting that put campus into a shelter-in-place mode Sunday night.

On Monday at 4:34 a.m., police tweeted an update stating that three people were killed in the shooting and two additional people were injured.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who they have identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones.

Jones is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 190 pounds, reported CBS affiliate WCAV-TV. Police said Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The UVA shelter in place order has been lifted after police did a thorough search on and around the grounds. They say a large police presence will remain.

Local leaders have shared their thoughts and condolences to those affected by the shooting.

Governor Glenn Youngkin shared the following tweet:

This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement regarding the shooting:

UVA's President, Jim Ryan, said the university is "working closely with the families of the victims."

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," said Ryan. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today.”

There will be a press conference Monday at 11 a.m., to provide updates.

UVA has an Emergency Hotline (877-685-4836) for family and friends with questions.

