LEGO store coming to Town Center in Virginia Beach Nov. 3

A logo of the Danish toy manufacturer 'LEGO' pictured in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Posted at 2023-11-02T11:35:40-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:35:40-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A LEGO store is coming to Virginia Beach.

The store opens in Town Center on Nov. 3, according to a recent release. The new location will have all the latest LEGO sets and in-store play experiences.

The store will have a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. and will celebrate all weekend long:

  • I <3 LEGO Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Nov 3-5
  • I <3 LEGO Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Nov 6-12
  • LEGO Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Nov 4
  • LEGO Store set ($120+): Nov 5

After its opening, the store will also host activities and events for "budding builders:"

  • Brick Specialists— Experts that will help customers find the perfect LEGO set.
  • Pick & Build Wall— Visitors can fill a cup with whatever shaped and colored bricks and elements they want.
  • Hands-on Building— In-store play, including monthly free challenges and events.
  • Build a Mini Tower— Customers can mix-and-match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories for a customized minifigure.

There are 116 LEGO stores in North America, according to a recent release. Stores offer new products, branded merchandise and benefits for "LEGO Insiders" at all locations.

