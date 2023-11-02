LEGO store coming to Town Center in Virginia Beach Nov. 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A LEGO store is coming to Virginia Beach.
The store opens in Town Center on Nov. 3, according to a recent release. The new location will have all the latest LEGO sets and in-store play experiences.
The store will have a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. and will celebrate all weekend long:
- I <3 LEGO Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Nov 3-5
- I <3 LEGO Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Nov 6-12
- LEGO Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Nov 4
- LEGO Store set ($120+): Nov 5
After its opening, the store will also host activities and events for "budding builders:"
- Brick Specialists— Experts that will help customers find the perfect LEGO set.
- Pick & Build Wall— Visitors can fill a cup with whatever shaped and colored bricks and elements they want.
- Hands-on Building— In-store play, including monthly free challenges and events.
- Build a Mini Tower— Customers can mix-and-match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories for a customized minifigure.
There are 116 LEGO stores in North America, according to a recent release. Stores offer new products, branded merchandise and benefits for "LEGO Insiders" at all locations.