Lidl launches Thanksgiving basket deal, claims to feed 10 for under $30

The cost of hosting Thanksgiving dinner can be steep, and while turkey is expected to be less this year, experts say the prices of side dishes are higher than usual.

One grocery chain says there’s no need to worry about the cost of prepping a holiday meal with its Thanksgiving shopping list: Lidl is offering a basket that claims to yield 10 Thanksgiving dinners for less than $30.

Top Stories: Thursday, Nov. 16

The company is hoping its deal provides some relief to those hoping to enjoy holiday meals without worrying about the cost.

"Families can always rely on Lidl for the best deal during the holiday season," said Joel Rampoldt, CEO of Lidl US. "We are proud to offer shoppers a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the seasonal fixings for less than $30, especially as inflation continues to hit pocketbooks. We hope these savings provide relief so families can come together to give thanks and enjoy their holiday meal.”

News Thanksgiving turkey prices expected to be lower this year John Hood

Lidl’s “Thanksgiving Dinner For Less Than $30” deal contains the following items:



Frozen Turkey (13 lbs.)

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz.

Pie Crusts x 2

Milk, 1 gallon, whole

Celery, 1 stalk, whole

Baby Carrots, 16 oz.

Sweet Peas, 16 oz.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs. bag

Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 pint

Turkey Stuffing Mix x 3 (18 oz.)

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, 12 count

The supermarket chain says its basket includes a frozen turkey for the low cost of $0.49 cents per pound – compared to the national average of $1.30. The basket prices are based on an annual Thanksgiving cost survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation, which found that last year, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal was more than $64.

Lidl says the Thanksgiving basket deal is available while supplies last.