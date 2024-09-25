Lieutenant makes history as the first woman to become Captain with CPD

Kristin Davis-Prescott is stepping into history, like she has stepped into every law enforcement role, proudly.

“I have had a phenomenal career. I have nothing to regret or complain about,” she says.

Davis-Prescott joined the department in 2002 as a uniform patrol officer.

Over the years she worked in the detective bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, at Oscar Smith Middle School as a School Resource Officer, and an officer on the Underwater Search and Recovery team, Marine Patrol Unit, and Riot Team.

Now she is about to close her chapter as Lieutenant.

“Currently, I'm the evening shift command officer so I’m in charge of the whole city and each precinct,” she says.

Lt. Davis-Prescott will take her 22 years of experience and memories into a new office earning the title as Captain. The first female Captain in the department’s history.

“Earning this title is very humbling and it is an experience. I'm very proud to be doing this,” she says. "We used to joke in the Academy that I was going to be either the first Captain or the first Major female and here it is."

It has taken the department nearly 60 years to get to this point, but Lt. Davis-Prescott says she has always felt supported. She specifically pointed out the Deputy Chief of Police, Tracy Branch, Sr.

Although historically law enforcement has been a male-dominated field, the University of San Diego Online reports that the national average for sworn women officers is up 13% from 3% in the 1970s.

“As we see more women coming in, we're seeing more women test and take on these roles where prior to this, it wasn't as female populated,” she says. “I hope this encourages other females.”

I asked Lt. Davis-Prescott what she wants people to know about policing in Chesapeake in 2024.

She says, “I want to feel safe. I want my kids to feel safe, I want my neighbors to feel safe. I want the community to feel safe. Everything is about the community so as long as we can serve the citizens, that's really what we're here for.”

Soon-to-be Captain Davis-Prescott is also encouraging recruitment as the department faces several vacancies and being in touch with the community that raised her.

With a smile she says, “anything is possible at this point.”

The promotional ceremony is this Thursday.

