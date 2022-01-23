List of Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina school districts moving to virtual school day Jan. 24 due to aftermath of winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As residents in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina continue to deal with the aftermath of the winter storm that swept through our area, a number of local school districts have decided Monday will be a virtual learning day for students.

Students who attend schools in the following districts will learn from home on January 24 due to hazardous road conditions created by snow and ice:

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Monday due to icy road conditions. Students should log on to Canvas for information regarding how to access classroom materials and live instruction.

Portsmouth

All Portsmouth Public Schools and administrative offices will be closed Monday due to continued impacts from the storm. The school district didn't elaborate on whether it would be a virtual school day or not.

Update from Portsmouth Public Schools . . . Due to continued impacts from Saturday’s snowstorm, all schools and administrative offices will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/nsi4rVhp5M — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) January 23, 2022

Virginia Beach

Due to icy roads in residential areas, Monday will be an asynchronous learning day for Virginia Beach Public Schools students. Schools and office buildings will be closed, but staff will be working remotely. Teachers, instructional staff and school counselors will be available for office hours; you are asked to check your child’s learning management system (Schoology, Seesaw or Canvas) for that availability.

All before and after school activities are canceled Monday. Before- and after-school programs run by Parks and Rec are also canceled.

Elizabeth City

Due to icy road conditions throughout the area, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will follow a remote learning schedule on Monday. Each school will follow up with their staff and students with specific information for remote learning for Monday.

There will be no after school/evening activities on Monday. The district will continue to monitor road conditions and provide an update as soon as possible for operations on Tuesday, January 25.

This story will continue to be updated as more local school districts release their plans.

