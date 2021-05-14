List of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Still need to get your shot? No matter where you are in Hampton Roads, you will have a number of chances with a handful of upcoming vaccination clinics coming up throughout the next week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to provide more access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

In alignment with the updated Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, FEMA and VDH will start administering the vaccine to ages 12 and up at the Military Circle Mall Community Vaccination Center as well as at upcoming pop-up clinics throughout Hampton Roads.

All clinics are walk-in and do not require an appointment. If you're interested in getting your vaccine, you must bring a valid ID or any document that provides proof of name.

People ages 12-17 will need to have a parent or guardian with them at the vaccination site to receive the vaccine or a signed permission slip at school events.

Below is a list of upcoming clinics in Hampton Roads:

Norfolk

Military Circle Mall



Open daily until Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

880 Military Circle Mall, Norfolk, Va. 23502

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18+)

1st or 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine ( ages 12+)

YMCA on Granby



Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 1-5 p.m.)

2901 Granby St., Norfolk, Va. 23504

1st or 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+)

Norfolk Tides Opening Night



Tuesday, May 18 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Harbor Park, 150 Park Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23510

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18+)

Yorktown



Mount Peninsula



Tuesday, May 18, May 20 from 2-7 p.m.

6406 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23692

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18+)

School Events (high school)

Virginia Beach



Students and staff event)

1st dose of Pfizer (ages 12+)

Schools Bayside and Kempsville - Tuesday, May 18 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Green Run, Green Run Collegiate and Kellam - Wednesday, May 19 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Salem and Cox - Thursday, May 20 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tallwood and Princess Anne - Friday, May 21 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Ocean Lakes and Landstown - Tuesday, May 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. First Colonial - Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Portsmouth



Students and staff event)

1st dose of Pfizer (ages 12+)

Schools IC Norcom - Tuesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Woodrow Wilson - Wednesday, May 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Churchland - Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



2nd dose Pfizer clinics

Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 3-7 p.m. 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462 2 nd doses of Pfizer

Shiloh Baptist Church Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 745 Park Ave, Norfolk, Va. 23504 2 nd doses of Pfizer

1st Baptist Church in South Hills Monday, May 17 from 2-6 p.m.); Wednesday, May 19 from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 3633 Galberry Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23323 2 nd doses of Pfizer

Gethsemane Baptist Church Monday, May 17 from 4-7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 19 from 12-3 p.m. and Friday, May 21 from 4-7 p.m. 5406 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, Va. 23605 2 nd doses of Pfizer



*First doses will be available at second dose clinics; VDH will be scheduling and administer second doses, which may be at a different location.

Reasonable accommodation for people with access and functional needs is available as well as information and onsite interpretation in a variety of languages, including American Sign Language.

For more information on all available clinics, click here or call 1-877-829-4682.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.