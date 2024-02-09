Watch Now
News

Actions

Little Red Mailboxes serve as beacon of hope in Kill Devil Hills & beyond

Little Red Mailbox
Little Red Mailboxes
Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 19:41:45-05

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A red beacon of hope overlooks the sea at Glenmere Beach Access in Kill Devil Hills.

There, Sue Goodrich opens a little red mailbox. She pulls out a journal. It's a haven for thoughts, dreams and humanity.

"When I lost my mother suddenly in 2011, I was really upset, and I used to come here, and I would just talk to my mom," said Sue Goodrich, Kill Devil Hills. "And I kept hearing her say, 'Sue if you ever feel sad, just help someone else out.'"

Little Red Mailboxes
Little Red Mailbox

She decided to place a mailbox at that spot.

It quickly filled up with messages from others in the community. And the Little Red Mailboxes began to pop up in other places in Virginia and across the country too.

When a journal in the mailbox at Glenmere Beach Access is filled, Goodrich brings it to the Kill Devil Hills Town Hall for safe keeping.

It's an important piece of the community.

Baby Evelyn meets Norfolk first responders

News

Baby who had cardiac arrest meets Norfolk first responders who saved her life

Erika Craven
6:35 PM, Feb 03, 2024

"We wanted to have a way that that message would keep going, that it would keep getting shared within our community," explained Rachel Tackett, Kill Devil Hills public information officer. "Again, going further than just the Kill Devil Hills community we also have these notes digitally archived. They're important. What people have to say is important."

Goodrich said the mailboxes will remain for times of joy and times of trouble.

"People needed a place, a place that's quiet," said Goodrich. "You can think, you can reflect, and writing it down is also therapeutic because your heart tells the story. Especially sitting here. Because you're sitting on the edge of the earth, and you know that everything's going to be okay."

It's the beacon of hope by the sea.

Kwame Alexander signs copies of "The Crossover"

Positively Hampton Roads

Chesapeake Emmy award-winning producer, best-selling author celebrates new book

Jessica Larché
5:34 PM, Feb 07, 2024

Physical locations of Little Red Mailboxes can be found here.

If you can't visit in person the mailing address for the mailbox in Kill Devil Hills is:

P.O. Box 1719
Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

More Positively Hampton Roads stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas