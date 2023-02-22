Little Theatre of Norfolk play focuses on journalist, activist Ida B. Wells

NORFOLK, Va. — In honor of Black History month, the Little Theatre of Norfolk is featuring a play about Ida B. Wells. The cast "Iola's Letter" is telling Wells' story all the way from the 1890s, as an African American investigative journalist and activist.

Ida B. Wells, also known as Iola was a writer and co-editor of "The Free Speech," a Black-owned newspaper in Memphis, Tennessee. "The Free Speech" served as a voice for the Black community, providing an unfiltered publication documenting the truth about the inhumanity of lynching. It was printed on pink paper to enhance the copy for Black people who had a hard time reading.

Ashlee Rey, an actress at the Little Theatre of Norfolk, is playing Wells. Rey said she takes pride in playing this role because this part of history wasn't taught when she was growing up.

"Really understanding her growth and recognizing that she is a major historical figure and I want to be able to bring her justice for who she was, what she promoted, and what she gave back to the Black community," said Rey.

Rey said, in a sense, Wells gave birth to investigative journalism and put a spotlight on the practice of lynching across the South.

"Her investigative journalism started with the anti-lynching crusade. When she started trying to find out what was going on behind all the lynching and why these black men were being lynched," said Rey.

Jennifer Kelly Cooper, the play's director, said there are only a few Black historical moments that people see in history.

"You see us in slavery, then you see us in the Civil Rights Movement. What about this time in between? we existed but you do not see that representation," Cooper said. "So, here's this story set in 1892 where you see representation. What were we doing."

Cooper said seeing the cast in beautiful costumes and telling one of the Black community's important moments in history is fulfilling.

"Usually when you talk about period pieces featuring African Americans, that's typically where you find us," Cooper said. "For a cast to be adorned in beautiful Victorian costumes, not a bag of cotton in our hands, it's just so uplifting."

Ashlee Rey says if she could speak to Ida B. Wells face-to-face, she knows Wells would be proud.

"Ida, learning about you has been a refreshing look in the mirror and I am happy and blessed that I can look back on your life and find a path for myself," said Rey.

