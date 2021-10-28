Local Dairy Queens celebrate return of Miracle Treat Day, proceeds benefit CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. - Buy a Blizzard and help local children find healing.

Thursday, October 28 marks the return of Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day, a national effort to support of Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

For every Blizzard sold, Dairy Queen will donate $1.

In Hampton Roads, Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen's 14 locations will be sending donations to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen says in years past, it's sold around 3,000 Blizzards on the day, but is hoping to surpass that mark this year.

Miracle Treat Day comes during a five-year fundraising partnership with a goal of raising $1.25 million for CHKD. The business currently offers a Round Up at the register option with all money raised going toward the hospital.