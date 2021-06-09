Local distillery honor, support Pride Month with specially-labeled bottles and open event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Chesapeake Bay Distillery is ready to give a toast to Pride Month throughout June with the thanks of a special kind of vodka – the bottle consists of a special label that pays homage to Pride Month.

"We really want to make sure that everyone knows that they are part of that community,” Jordan Storm, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Bay Distillery, said.

The crew spent the morning bottling these special-labeled bottles in honor of pride month. The bottles will be sold at Chesapeake Bay Distillery and at Virginia ABC stores.

"I think the brightness of the bottle really conveys the spirit of our brand and who we are,” Storm said. "It's about the love that we have for each other and about showing that there's space and respect for all people."

The design featuring a rainbow and red bird -- which is also on their logo -- was made by a local artist. The Pride Month bottle is only available for the month of June.

Storm added that a portion of proceeds will go to support Hampton Roads Pride and the LGBT Life Center. For Chesapeake Bay Distillery, honoring Pride Month is planned to go beyond the special label.

A few blocks away at Vibe Park in the city’s ViBe Creative District, the distillery is holding its first "Pride in the Vibe” party. Storm and Kate Pittman, Executive Director of the ViBe Creative District, said they expect a large turnout -- roughly 3,000 people interested in attending, as per the event’s Facebook page.

"We are overwhelmed by the response but we're grateful and thankful to the community for showing their support,” Pittman said.

It would also be the ViBe Creative District's first open event with COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

While thousands say they want to attend, fire officials are limiting the number of people to about half that amount.

"We hope that people feel welcomed and included and all the creative energy that's happened in the ViBe,” Pittman said.