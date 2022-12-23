Local doctor shares tips for staying safe during holiday gatherings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's always fun to see family members around the holidays, but what happens when one of you gets sick? We spoke to an expert about some things to keep in mind to keep each other healthy.

Colds, viruses, flus as well as COVID-19 are common illnesses that spread as we stay indoors more and as the weather changes.

I spoke with Dr. Ryan Light from Greenbrier Family Medicine who says that our immune systems are weaker in the winter than the summer, and there are some things we can do to protect ourselves during the holidays.

"If you are sick or you're going to one of these family events, you may want to avoid that..just to protect your family members," said Dr. Ryan Light from Greenbrier Family Medicine.

Tips from Dr. Light:



Shorter contact time

Don't stay at the party as long

Social distance

Wear masks

The Biden Administration has also made at-home COVID tests available for free again this month. To order for your household, visit CovidTests.gov.