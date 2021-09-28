Local football player shares story about hit & run crash that left him worried about his vision

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A young driver said he was the victim of a hit and run accident. News 3 spoke 17-year-old Jaron Ratliff and his father, Ronnie Ratliff who is grateful he is alive.

The victim said he feared he’d lose his vision after the incident in Portsmouth.

“I couldn't see my eye. It was really bad. There was blood leaking. I couldn’t see at all,” said Jaron Ratliff.

The hit and run accident happened just before midnight on September 17 on the 1700 block of Frederick Boulevard near Turnpike Road.

The 17-year-old has only been driving for about six months and he said he had a green light and put his foot on the gas. He drives a 2013 Ford Fiesta which is the car his grandmother gave him for his birthday. Then the crash happened.

“It felt like something heavy duty ran into me. It happened so fast. It was something I didn’t expected. It was a very hard crash,” said Jaron Ratliff.

“That was one of my biggest fears. Something happening to him and I not be there to protect him,” said Ronnie Ratliff.

Police said it was reported to them that the other driver took off.

Jaron said his face smashed against the steering wheel. He said he hit his eye against the steering wheel and he couldn’t see. He said there was blood everywhere and he was worried he would not be able to see again.

He was immediately worried about playing football.

“He called me and I could hear the fear in his voice, that’s all he said, ‘dad I just got hit. A guy just ran a red light and hit me and I can’t see out of my eye. I’m probably never going to be able to play football again,’” said Ronnie Ratliff.

Jaron is a senior at I.C. Norcom High School and plays defensive back and receiver with dreams to play ball in college.

Coming up starting at 4 p.m, on News 3 Tuesday night, hear more of his story and from the Good Smartian that helped him right after the terrifying crash.