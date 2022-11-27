Local gift shops offer discounts, perks for Museum Store Sunday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - More than 1,800 gift shops from around the world participated in this year's Museum Store Sunday.

Among them were several local shops, including those at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

Shoppers who visited Sunday received 20 percent off their bill and the first 25 customers at each location received a bag with free items from around each store.

This is the third year the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation shops joined Museum Store Sunday, says Janet Kane, who heads retail operations for the foundation.

"It's kind of shifting the spotlight from the museum experience to really talk about what we do to support the museum’s educational mission," she told News 3.

Although Museum Store Sunday is only one day, Kane says those who donate to the museums can receive discounts and other perks throughout the year.