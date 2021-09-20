Local leaders react to school shooting at Heritage High in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News Monday morning.

Two teens were shot: One male was shot in the side of the face, and the other was a female who was shot in the lower leg, police said, adding that neither sustained what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is now in custody. He is a minor.

Local leaders are now reacting to the senseless act of violence that took place.

Governor Northam

Pam and I are grateful to the first responders for their heroic work today in Newport News. Our prayers are with those hospitalized, their families, and the entire community. Virginia has made great strides to reduce gun violence—and we have more work to do. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021

Senator Mark Warner

Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 20, 2021

Delegate Mike Mullin

Senseless acts like these are nothing short of terrible. At least two lives are changed forever and hundreds more are deeply affected. My love, care, and prayers are with all @HeritageHS Canes.



Shameka N. Gerald, EdD., Director of Equity, Assessment & Strategic Operations

Delegate Shelly Simonds, Virginia House District 94

I was truly heartbroken when I heard about today’s shooting. As an educator, this was always one of my deepest fears. I am keeping all the families, students, and educators at Heritage High School close to my heart as the situation develops. This is also a heartbreaking reminder of what happens when we do not enact common-sense gun safety laws- our kids pay the consequences.



Kids deserve to be safe at school, end of story. I will not rest until every single Newport News student, and every Virginian, is able to live their daily life without fear of another shooting like the one we saw today.

Rep. Bobby Scott: