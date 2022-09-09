Local leaders, residents remember Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth has died at 96 years old. News 3 is remembering her connection to Hampton Roads and her visits to Williamsburg.

We were able to speak with people who were with the Queen when she was here in 2007, but that's not the first time she's been in Hampton Roads. She came to William and Mary in 1957 and Jamestown in 2007. Both visits to celebrate Virginia's rich history.

News 3 cameras were rolling when Queen Elizabeth II took center stage in Hampton Roads. Her first visit dates back all the way to 1957 for Jamestown's 350th anniversary. But local leaders are now offering condolences and remembering the royal family following the news of the Queen's death.

"Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip came to Virginia to celebrate the 400th Anniversary of the settlement of Jamestown when I was Governor in may of 2007," said Tim Kaine.

One of the first things former Governor Tim Kaine did was welcome the queen to Virginia for two days. He remembers it as a "magical visit."

"One of the things I most remember about the Queen, is how gracious she was and interacting with pedestrians and folks who came out to see her," said Kaine.

Others called Queen Elizabeth an adept leader. Rick Overy with the City of Williamsburg says he met her at the Wren building at William and Mary where the Queen has visited twice and greeted more than 7,000 people.

"She was so engaging looked right at you and was so warm, yet formidable," said Rick Overy, Williamsburg Economic Development Authority.

Those memories Overy says he's now cherishing. Ironically enough he's in London Thursday night and tells News 3 that while some hugged and cried, many stood in silence calling it a "somber night." Overy shared photos with us of people gathered outside of Buckingham palace.

"I will go by Buckingham Palace tonight and it will be lit up and the flag will at least be at half-mast," said Overy.

Overy shares with us many brought flowers which are laid at the gates of Buckingham Palace and Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his condolences saying,