Watch
News

Actions

Local man gives back to community with baby items after Norfolk shooting injures 4 kids

items.[0].videoTitle
Aldin Mitchell.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 21:32:26-04

NORFOLK, Va, - One local man is taking action in Hampton Roads to try and help stop gun violence.

Aldin Mitchell gave out baby items Wednesday in the community in Norfolk where four children were shot last week.

Along with the items, Mitchell is also spreading an anti-violence message.

The message is especially important to him because he has been a victim of gun violence himself.

"A little girl was shot the other day, and the three other victims, it really touched me. It's time to step up. You got to let them know that over time it's a better cause; it's a greater cause. You don't have to do what you see in front of you. Decide to be different," Mitchell told News 3.

Related: Norfolk leaders, Kaine discuss ways to end gun violence after uptick in crime

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections