Local man gives back to community with baby items after Norfolk shooting injures 4 kids

NORFOLK, Va, - One local man is taking action in Hampton Roads to try and help stop gun violence.

Aldin Mitchell gave out baby items Wednesday in the community in Norfolk where four children were shot last week.

Along with the items, Mitchell is also spreading an anti-violence message.

The message is especially important to him because he has been a victim of gun violence himself.

"A little girl was shot the other day, and the three other victims, it really touched me. It's time to step up. You got to let them know that over time it's a better cause; it's a greater cause. You don't have to do what you see in front of you. Decide to be different," Mitchell told News 3.

