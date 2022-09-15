Local man wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt during Capitol riots sentenced to 75 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt on January 6 has been sentenced.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer, who is from Newport News, wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

On Thursday, a judge ruled on Packer's involvement in the breaching of the Capitol. The judge says he was at the forefront of the movement. The judge also said Packer invaded an office space within the Capitol and has expressed no remorse for his action.

Packer pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The judge did rule that Packer was in the vicinity of the acts of violence, but he did not commit any acts.

Packer was sentenced to 75 days in prison with a $500 fine for restitution. He was not sentenced to three years probation as the prosecutor previously suggested.

To appeal, Packer must file 14 days after judgement.