After 10-day closure, N.C. 12 to reopen with one-lane detour Thursday

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - After being closed for over a week, N.C. 12 will now be reopening Thursday at 4 p.m. with a one-lane detour at Pea Island Visitor today.

According to NCDOT, emergency ferry service between Rodanthe and Stumpy Point will continue today, and final runs each side are scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.

N.C. 12 first closed on October 19 after 1,200 feet of pavement near the Pea Island Visitor Center was damaged. Emergency 24-hour ferry service was then activated on October 22.

That closure came less than a month after 1,000 feet of the same stretch of road was rebuilt after damage.

"It shouldn't be happening as often as it's been happening. The writing's been on the wall for a long time," Hatteras Island resident Jamie Pauls said earlier this week.

MORE COVERAGE: NCDOT in early discussions to move vulnerable stretch of N.C. 12 to the west

NCDOT in early discussions to move vulnerable stretch of N.C. 12 to the west

Hatteras Island residents and Dare County leaders previously told News 3 that in the short term, they'd like to see the road in this stretch moved farther west, away from the ocean. In the long term, they'd like to see elevated roads or bridges.