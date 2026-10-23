Bond denied for sailor charged with DUI in deadly Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Navy sailor charged with a DUI in a deadly wrong-way crash was denied bond.

Isaiah Valenzuela, 21, was arrested on Monday and is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter under the influence and a first-offense DUI.

According to evidence presented in Friday’s hearing, Valenzuela’s BAC at the hospital after the crash was .170. Prosecutors said Valenzuela has a history of drinking excessively and was ordered by his command not to drink the morning of the crash.

Valenzuela was denied bond due to the court finding him to be a danger to the community.

Police say that a truck driven by Valenzuela was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on early hours of September 27 when it struck an SUV, driven by Christopher Bergendahl, head-on. He died three days following the crash as a result of his injuries.

Watch previous: Family remembers Army veteran who died after wrong way crash on Route 58

Family remembers Army veteran who died after wrong way crash on Route 58

Valenzuela is set to return to court Feb. 2.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.