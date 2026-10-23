How to protect your family during flu season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flu season is underway, and local health providers are urging families to take steps now to protect themselves.

Flu season typically runs from October through May, with cases often peaking between December and February.

"We're seeing some of the flu. A lot of other things too. A lot of other respiratory things out there," said Dr. Gregory Pierce of Patient First.

Symptoms can come on suddenly and may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and extreme tiredness.

Doctors with Patient First recommend getting a flu shot, washing hands often and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

A Virginia preschooler died in September from complications of the flu, raising concerns among parents heading into the peak of flu season.

Pierce said parents should trust their instincts when it comes to their children's health.

"With children you have to watch and I also tell parents trust your Dr. Mom's, Dr. Dad's instincts. You're not going to go wrong with that. If you think your child looks a little worse than usual, it's more problems. Especially if they quit eating and drinking," Pierce said.

If you do get sick, doctors recommend staying home until you have been fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours.

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