Former client shares dog's story as Chesapeake trainer announces closure of Ki's K-9 Training

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Earlier this month, News 3 reported on criminal charges filed against Chesapeake dog trainer Kiley Wright, owner of Ki's K-9 Training. Wright is charged with one count of animal cruelty and multiple counts of providing inadequate food, water and shelter to dogs.

During a hearing in Chesapeake General District Court, investigators said the charges stem from the alleged mistreatment of Wright's own dogs. Investigators testified that one of Wright's dogs died while in her care and that two other dogs belonging to Wright were taken into the custody of Chesapeake Animal Services.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake dog trainer charged with animal cruelty; case moves forward in court

Chesapeake dog trainer charged with animal cruelty; case moves forward in court

Now, a former client is coming forward publicly.

Nina Ramirez told Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly she paid about $2,000 for a two-week board-and-train program in 2024 for her dog, Ranger. She said she sought out training because Ranger is a large breed dog and she wanted to make sure he was properly trained around her family and young children.

"The communication at first was really great," Ramirez said. "She seemed super professional in the beginning."

According to Ramirez, that changed after Ranger was dropped off for training. She said she received few updates and became concerned about what was happening while he was away.

Ramirez said when she picked Ranger up, she immediately noticed a difference.

"When I picked him up, he was sopping wet because she hosed him. This was in February. It was cold. He was shaking. He looked like he was underweight. His crate was also caked in feces," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said Ranger's condition worsened once he returned home.

"When I got him home, I gave him a warm bath and everything, and he just completely broke down," she said. "He had a fever. He could hardly hold himself up."

She said she later took Ranger to an emergency veterinarian and incurred additional medical expenses.

"At this point I had already paid almost $2,000 for her services. Now on top of this I'm paying like an extra $1,000 in emergency vet services," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she later filed a civil case seeking reimbursement and said she has only received one payment toward what she believes she is owed.

"We had originally agreed to like $200 payments a month," she said. "She paid me one payment of the $200 and that was it."

Since News 3's original story aired, Wright has publicly addressed the allegations against her for the first time.

In an Oct. 17 Facebook post, Wright announced that Ki's K-9 Training is permanently closing and that she is leaving the dog training industry.

"Ki's K-9 is permanently closing. I won't be training, boarding, or working in the dog industry anymore. This chapter is ending," Wright wrote.

Wright also wrote that she takes responsibility for mistakes she made.

"I take responsibility for the places I fell short. I am truly sorry for any trust I broke, any family I upset, and any moment where someone felt let down by me," Wright wrote.

However, Wright said the allegations are not completely accurate.

"The allegations being shared are not fully accurate. I can't speak on details publicly, but the story being told is incomplete, and because of that, it isn't true as presented," she wrote.

Wright also said she was experiencing mental health challenges, including bipolar disorder and manic episodes, and said she is seeking treatment. She said customers would receive refunds and that she is permanently stepping away from the industry.

Ramirez said she hopes sharing her experience encourages other pet owners to thoroughly research trainers before trusting them with their animals.

"The only thing that we really can do is spread the story enough so people are aware of what signs there are and what to look out for when they're looking for training for their animals," Ramirez said.

She said the experience is still emotional.

"It was just rage and fury because that's my boy. That's my baby too, and he was completely mistreated," Ramirez said.

A hearing in Ramirez's civil case against Wright is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Chesapeake. Wright's arraignment in the criminal case is scheduled for Nov. 9

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