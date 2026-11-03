Norfolk motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV on I-64 in Chesapeake: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 28-year-old Norfolk motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on I-64 in Chesapeake, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 64 at the Battlefield Boulevard Exit 290A at around 3:24 p.m. on Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a Toyota RAV4 was slowing down for congested traffic when a motorcycle ran into the back of the SUV.

The motorcycle driver, 28-year-old Emmanuel Isaiah Davidson, sustained fatal injuries, according to VSP. Next of kin has been notified.

The Toyota RAV4 operator, an adult male, was not hurt in the crash.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

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