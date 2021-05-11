Local non-profit gives back during National Nurses Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – National Nurses Week is May 6-12. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems more people are realizing just how critical the need is for nurses.

A non-profit organization called Care4Frontline is helping medical professionals in Hampton Roads. They started out with making and delivering what they call “Pantry Boxes.” They’re boxes filled with on-the-go snacks that nurses can have when they’re in a hurry.

“Whatever we are delivering, they are grateful,” said Pam Blais, the President of Care4Frontline. “It just makes your heart feel amazing to be able to give to people who are doing this every day.”

Blais and her Co-CEO, Cathy Fox have also worked many years as nurses. Fox described walking into hospitals earlier this year, making deliveries of food.

“To walk into those ERs and they told us they just intubated nine patients on one shift and three of them died… I’ve been a nurse for 36 years and I’ve never had a night like that,” Fox described. “They have to just brush themselves off and get right back in there again.”

In addition to food, Care4Frontline is also organizing events outside the hospital to help nurses and other medical professionals get a break.

For Tuesday’s delivery at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, they recruited the help of Amy Markman. She owns a company called “Soup Love,” and she’s a former EMT.

“I was very excited to participate in such a wonderful cause to help a lot of these unsung heroes who don’t always get the recognition and are going through such a terrible time during this pandemic,” Markman said.

They delivered Markman’s harvest vegetable soup, drinks, fruit, treat bags, and rolls donated by Baker’s Crust. Earlier in the week, they delivered gourmet from Jody’s Popcorn to other area nurses.

Blais tells News 3 that some area schools and churches have also helped the mission of Care4Frontline.


