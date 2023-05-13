Local nonprofit hosts fundraising event to help two animal rehab facilities

POQUOSON, Va.— 'Giving Hope,' an organization in Hampton Roads, hosted a fund raising event to raise money for Homes for Hounds and Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary (PAWS).

The event included over 50 vendors, music, and plenty of friendly dogs.

Each vendor donated funds to both shelters with hopes to cover vet bills, grooming fees, and other necessities animals may need.

Most animals come to the organizations with health problems or have experienced homelessness so organizations like PAWS and Homes for Hounds help them recover.

Jess Raymond, Director of Marketing and Events for Homes for Hounds, said the organization is grateful to be apart and could really use the support.

"For a simple spay, vaccine just to get a dog going that's relatively that's about $500-$600 a dog and our adoption feed are only $300. That's why events like today are so important because it helps supplement what we do," said Raymond.

While this is the nonprofit's first year hosting a fundraiser for both shelters, they hope to continue to support more shelters in the future.