Local non-profits make plea for donations on Giving Tuesday

After days of deals, the attention now turns to helping people in need.

Tuesday, November 30 is Giving Tuesday and organizations like Connect With a Wish in Virginia Beach are making their plea for donations.

Connect With a Wish helps support children in the local foster system year-round.

This year for Giving Tuesday, the non-profit started a fundraising campaign to help support several of its holiday initiatives, starting with a coat drive aiming to provide a coat to every child in local foster homes.

Connect With a Wish says donations will also help fulfill gift requests for foster children in Virginia Beach and fund a Santapalooza event featuring a holiday walkthrough for Virginia Beach foster families.

One city over in Norfolk, YWCA of South Hampton Roads is getting ready to further its mission of supporting women's issues, helping women find economic empowerment and advocating for racial and social justice.

The non-profit tells News 3 that on Giving Tuesday it's collecting donations for that overall mission and specific initiatives like the Norfolk Family Justice Center, located at its headquarters in Downtown Norfolk.

The center offers a one-stop-shop for women and children escaping domestic and sexual violence, including medical care and direct contacts with police and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

"That allows them, instead of being sent to 5-10 different places, they start their process here. It's dignified, it's humane and it allows them to be able to feel comfortable in the trauma that they're in in a whole way to get them the services that they need," said Michelle Ellis Young, Chief Executive Officer for the organization.

Click HERE for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads donation page.