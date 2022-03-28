Local park rangers share tips on how to stay safe from bears this spring

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Imagine waking up to a bear in your yard eating last night's dinner. That was the reality for a family in Chesapeake.

Check out this video sent in by a News 3 viewer of a black bear going through a family's trash. This is in the Western Branch neighborhood.

Bear in Chesapeake trash

The video startled many and left people wondering what they can do to prevent bears this spring.

That bear statue on the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail likely isn't the only bear you'll see in the area. That’s according to park rangers, who say bears are more common than you'd think and say it’s why they have these signs up all year long, reminding you to be “bear aware.”

According to park ranger Kenya Carter, you can expect to see a black bear or two this spring and summer. Carter says the bears are skittish, yet aggressive, and are on the hunt for food.

His advice: Leave your snacks in the car, stay on marked trails and remain calm.

“Don’t attempt to get closer to the animal. You want to back away slowly. You want to give the animal an avenue of escape so it doesn't feel cornered,” Carter said.

Black bears aren’t just prevalent in our parks -- they're known to visit residential areas, too. Over the weekend, a 600 lb. bear made its way through a Chesapeake family's trash can, enjoying their Mexican leftovers.

To prevent this from happening to you, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources suggests making your trash bins bear-resistant by locking them.

The only local city that allows trash bin modifications is Norfolk, and they must be unlocked by trash collection time.

So, what else can you do?

To prevent a bear from feasting in your front yard, Virginia DWR recommends keeping your grill clean of any leftover food.

Also, remove bird feeders, bring pet food inside and pick off any ripe fruit from fruit trees.