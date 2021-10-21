Friend Facebook messaging you? How these local residents lost thousands in Bitcoin scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Scammers are getting smarter and using people's trust in their friends against them.

The latest scam on the radar of the Better Business Bureau in Hampton Roads is involving Bitcoin.

Scammers hack into social media profiles of people you trust and talk about turning $500 into $10,000. The victim thinks they are talking to a trusted friend, who has made money from the process, when in reality they are talking to a scammer.

News 3 spoke with a Virginia Beach man who said his family and friends fell for it and are now out $500.

"They have you purchase Bitcoin and send to their company's website so they can mine and trade for you to get money back, but when you send to their website it's untraceable and no way to get it back," he said.

He said it was incredibly convincing because "the mining expert" sends "receipts" from CashApp for all of the transactions. In hindsight those "receipts" are fabricated and likely photoshopped.

"With so much news around Bitcoin and trading it's not too far fetched to believe to some degree, especially when your 'friends' are showing 'proof'," he said.

According to the BBB's scam tracker, close to a dozen people across Hampton Roads have fallen victim to similar cryptocurrency scams.

In one case, someone from Portsmouth reported losing $11,0000. Their public report stated, "BITCOIN told me this is an stock and trade option. But found out that I had to keep giving them money. I spend over 10k for a stock market that I haven’t seen or received."

The BBB recommends you should always be cautious online when dealing with cryptocurrency and investing because doing so carries significant risk. They warn you to only invest what you can afford to lose, and be aware that you may lose some or all of your investment.

If you have a friend reaching out to you on social media about investing in Bitcoin, the BBB said to contact them on another platform, via phone call or text message, to confirm it is really them and not a hacker in control of their online profile.

To reach out to the Better Business Bureau that serves Hampton Roads directly, call 757-531-1300. You can also report and look up scams on their Scam Tracker.

Click here to learn more about protecting yourself from scams.