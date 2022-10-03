Local school districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.

The following schools have announced they will be closed due to weather:

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will be closed for all students and school staff on Monday, October 3, 2022. Classes will not meet remotely during this closure. All after-school activities will be canceled as well.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday, October 3, 2022.

All after-school and athletic activities are canceled, including YMCA, Norfolk Parks and Recreation, Champions, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Southside Boys and Girls Club, and Berkley/Campostella Early Childhood Education Center.

Essential personnel should report to work locations at the direction of their supervisor.

Norfolk State University will be closed for business Monday.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Schools will be closed Monday after city declares local state of emergency.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Parks & Recreation after-school programs are canceled as well.

Newport News

All schools and offices will be closed on Monday, October 3, due to impending weather and road conditions.

Newport News Parks and Recreation Youth Programs will be open on Monday at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for students who are already registered for before and afterschool care.

Hampton

All Hampton City Schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 3, 2022.

York County

The York County School Division's schools and buildings will be closed for students and staff tomorrow, Monday, October 3, 2022. Essential staff should report as directed by supervisors.

Williamsburg

Due to weather, non-essential Willam & Mary employees may request to work remotely or use liberal leave on Oct. 3. Classes will be held.

Gloucester County

Due to impending inclement weather which will impact road and travel conditions, Gloucester County Public Schools will be closed on Monday for all students and staff.

Isle of Wight County

Significant tidal flooding and high winds are forecast throughout the region making road conditions unsafe for buses and cars. All IWCS schools and offices will be closed Monday, October 3 for students and staff.

In addition, the CIP meeting scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. has also been canceled.

Mathews County

Out of an abundance of caution, Mathews County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Accomack County

Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff on Monday, October 3, 2022. Twelve-month employees should report on time.

Northampton County

The weather has caused Northampton County schools to close Monday

This story will be updated as closings are announced.