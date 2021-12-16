Local school districts respond to national TikTok trend alluding to threat to school safety

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A number of local school districts have responded to a TikTok post that supposedly poses a threat to school safety.

The posts on the social media platform allude to a threat "for every school in the USA, even elementary," on Friday, December 17.

Local school officials say the post is part of a national trend on TikTok and didn't originate in our area. While they don't believe the threat to be credible, they are closely monitoring the situation and have been contact with local law enforcement.

They are also taking this as an opportunity to remind parents to to monitor their students' online activity and discuss with them the consequences of such actions.

Below are the responses from school districts across Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake Public Schools

We have become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.



The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and have been in contact with the Chesapeake Police Department regarding the post.



This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask



our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.



If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools

WJCC Schools is aware of a troubling post shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.



The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school division. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation, and classes will continue as normal tomorrow, Dec. 17, 2021.



The City of Williamsburg and James City County Police departments are aware of this situation and are collaborating with school staff. You may see increased law enforcement visibility in the vicinity of our schools on Friday.



This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid reposting or sharing social media content that refers to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, reposting and sharing threats cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff.



We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate behavior online. Please take time tonight and over Winter Break to discuss behavior expectations, both online and in schools, as well as the consequences for inappropriate behavior. The WJCC Student Code of Conduct is available on the division website and serves as a valuable resource for that conversation.



If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member. As we say in WJCC Schools, “See something, say something” to a trusted adult at school or at home.



As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Suffolk Public Schools

Dear SPS Family:



Suffolk Public Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on Tik Tok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17. The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.



Additionally, the district has contacted the Suffolk Police Department regarding the post. We will have an increased police presence in the main thoroughfares of our schools tomorrow morning. This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.



We ask that our families monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away. As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students. Dr. John B. Gordon, III, SPS superintendent

York County School Division

The York County School Division and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) are aware of information circulating on the social media platform Tik Tok. These posts refer to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA” on Friday, December 17. We do not have any threats specific to YCSD schools, but are monitoring this national situation closely.



I want to assure you YCSD and YPSO will take appropriate action for any posts or comments that threaten YCSD schools, students and staff. The division has extensive safety and security procedures in place in all our schools on a daily basis and you may notice an increased presence from YPSO on and around our campuses tomorrow. Additionally, staff members will be available to speak with students throughout the day if needed. These measures will be in place to reaffirm to our students, staff, families and community that safety is our top priority.



Social media is a powerful – and sometimes dangerous – tool. Earlier this year, multiple YCSD schools experienced incidents of vandalism in bathrooms and classrooms due to Tik Tok challenges. Another challenge encourage students to slap teachers. These incidents, and other student disciplinary incidents, are disruptive to our classrooms and interfere with teaching and learning.



The division is collaborating with YPSO to plan a community conversation in January to discuss how we can work together as a community to address these serious issues. We will share additional information about that event after the break.



In the meantime, please take time tonight - and over Winter Break - to have family discussions about appropriate student behavior, both online and in schools, as well as the consequences for inappropriate behavior. The YCSD Student Handbook and Conduct Code is available on the division website and can serve as a valuable resource for that conversation.



Finally, I want to thank the students and families who have reported recent incidents and ask our students, staff, families and community members who become aware of any potential threat to notify a school staff member, a trusted adult, and law enforcement right away. We will continue to investigate every report received.



As always, thank you for your partnership to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students. Victor D. Shandor, Ed.D., YCSD superintendent

This comes as a number of school districts in our area have reported threats against safety, and just days after a 17-year-old student died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School in Newport News.

We will continue to update this story as more local school districts issue more statements on the trend.

