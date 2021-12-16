Family of student killed after Newport News basketball game asks for donations to give back to community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Friends told News 3 on Wednesday that they are heartbroken over the loss of 17-year-old Justice Dunham.

He died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School Tuesday night.

Now, the family of the Woodside High School football player is speaking out. They asked News 3 to share that the family is asking for any donation that's made in Justice's honor to go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

Family members said they hope this money can help the organization to get a new football field or update a basketball court.

Justice's mother shared a picture of him from last Wednesday. He's blowing out candles because it was his 17th birthday.

Justice's mother Justice Dunham

On Wednesday we talked to local youth pastor and basketball coach Dimitri Bailey about this tragedy and he said, "It's hard but you kind of get tired of this and we need something different."

Click here to give to the Boys & Girls Club and check the box that says "I would like to dedicate this donation" then choose in memory of, and please write "Justice Dunham."

