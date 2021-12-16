Newport News community spreads message of hope following deadly shooting outside school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A small but mighty group of Newport News community members gathered on the corner of Warwick Boulevard and Oyster Point Road Wednesday to spread a message of hope.

This comes less than 24 hours following a shooting outside Menchville High School Tuesday night. Police say Justice Dunham, 17, who is a student at Woodside High School was shot and killed after a basketball game at Menchville. Police have arrested Demari Batten, 18, in connection to Dunham’s death. He is a student at Warwick High School.

Police Chief Steve Drew said there’s no one solution that will stop gun violence but he said it’s everyone’s responsibility to try.

“If we go down the idea or the strategy that we’re going to put it on the police department, I think we fail,” he said. “I think we play a role. I think the schools play a role. I think our faith leaders and our pastors play a role. I think mentorship, I think families, parents play a role.”

Related: Friends heartbroken over loss of Woodside football player that was fatally shot after basketball game