Local search crews look across Newport News for mother's body

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Search crews were out Friday looking for the body of Newport News Shanitia Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, was charged with her death a few days after she was reported missing.

“I’m here at the church where Shanitia Eure-Lewis was last seen 12 days ago, and about a half mile from here search crews were looking for any signs of where her body may be,” Joe Slabinski with Water Team Inc., said.

Water Team Inc., is a search group on the Peninsula. They say they searched the private property on Roanoke Avenue Friday. Slabinski says they looked along power lines and in a drainage ditch area, around four acres of land.

He says they're looking for anything that looks out of place, where the ground may be dug up, or where a vehicle may have driven through. Any piece of land where someone could hide a body and not be seen in broad daylight.

“You know if this was your family member you’d be up searching day in from sun up to sun down, so we try to look at every case as if it was our own," he said.

Slabinski says if you're out searching - if you find something, don't touch the item and immediately call law enforcement. He says they won't stop looking until she is found.

“People shouldn’t just be left out here to rot and wither away like they were never here,” he said. “We can’t stand by and let that happen, we’re going to get involved however that may be.”

Adrian Lewis is still behind bars awaiting his next court appearance, that’s happening on September 23.