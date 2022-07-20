Search continues for body of Newport News mom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police said there are no updates Wednesday as they continue to search for the body of Shanitia Eure-Lewis.

Police Chief Steve Drew has called the efforts the current top priority for the department.

On Wednesday morning, Adrian Lewis, her husband, appeared in court via video from Loudon County.

Lewis is charged with first degree murder.

During the arraignment, Lewis was read his charges and appointed an attorney. During the hearing, Lewis told the judge he didn't understand why the charge involved premeditation.

Lewis also said he had $800 cash on-hand, but only a few dollars in the bank. Investigators say Lewis was attempting to leave the country and fly to Jamaica when he was arrested at Dulles Airport early Tuesday morning.

A next court date for Lewis was set on September 23.

