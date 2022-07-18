Watch Now
Missing woman last seen in Newport News Sunday believed to be in 'extreme danger,' Virginia State Police says

Shanitia Mikell Eure
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 18, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia State Police issued an alert for a missing 35-year-old woman, last seen in Newport News Sunday morning, who is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Shanitia Mikell Eure was last seen between 9:30 a.m. and noon Sunday, July 17, in the area of South Avenue.

Eure is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. According to police, she was last seen wearing a pinstripe shirt, cream-colored pants and tan flats.

If you or someone you know has seen Eure or know where she is, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245.

