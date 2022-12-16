Local shelters at capacity due to holidays, reaching out for community help

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s the holiday season and that brings cold weather. While some are able to go home, others have to seek shelter. But what happens those shelters become too full?

A local shelter that helps victims of domestic violence is seeing an influx of people and seeking help for those in need, ahead of the holidays.

H.E.R Shelter which stands for Help and Emergency Response, Incorporated. provides shelter for families who are dealing with domestic violence.

Olivia Smithberger, the Executive Director says the rise in need is common this time of year.

“The winter season and definitely the holiday season impact domestic violence in particular because it’s an additional stressor,” said Olivia Smithberger, Executive Director at H.E.R Shelter.

She says that what's meant to be a special time of year is a part of a list of issues when families get together.

“There’s you know people worried about money, people are fighting about holiday plans, people are home more so they're in the houses together,” said Smithberger.

Also, the drop in temperature doesn't help.

“So, holiday time definitely impacts a spike in domestic violence just because of the situations that people are placed in and the obviously with it being cold out, people that maybe wouldn’t have reached out before because they were able to find other living conditions are now reaching out,” said Smithberger.

H.E.R Shelter not only provides for victims of domestic violence, but also provided a safe space for those who experience homelessness or human trafficking. With the rise of family cases, it's filling up their rooms to capacity.

“It just compounds the issue and the fact that the need outweighs the services available which is why there’s not always space in every shelter when somebody needs it,” said Smithberger.

Staff say there's no specific time limit for those who are staying in the care of the shelter as they work with families towards their goals of safe permanent housing.

If you or someone else is in need of assistance, the 24/7 hotline is 757-485-3384. For more information on how you can support their efforts, visit hershelter.com.