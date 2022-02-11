Local state senators honor retiring CNU President Paul Trible, wife on floor of Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. - A delegation of state senators helped honor the outgoing president of a local university on the floor of the Virginia Senate Thursday.

Sen. Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg), Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and Sen. Tommy Norment (R-James City County) presented a resolution honoring Paul Trible, the president of Christopher Newport University in Newport News, along with his wife, Rosemary.

The senators spoke at the state capitol, saying Trible has transformed the CNU campus. During his tenure, applications to the university increased 700%.

Trible later joined Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) in the well of the Senate chamber, where she thanked him for "all you've done to make Christopher Newport the university that it is today."

In September, Trible announced he would retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. He has served as the university’s president for more than 25 years.