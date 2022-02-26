Local teens celebrate Hampton Roads Black history through original works displayed at Chrysler Museum of Art

NORFOLK, Va. - Local teens will use dance, music and spoken word on Saturday to interpret their original works on display at Chrysler Museum of Art.

The works are part of a larger exhibit that debuted on February 22 called "Reckoning our History: The Untold Story of YWCA South Hampton Roads." The exhibit highlights the non-profit's beginnings from Black philanthopist Laura E. Titus and its efforts to empower women and eliminate racism over the last 100 years.

Another organization, Teens With a Purpose, which aims to empower youth, provided original paintings in support of the exhibit.

ImmortALL: Black History Lives Forever is an event allowing the teenaged artists to interpret their own works.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26 in the museum's Huber Court and finish with a 1 p.m. performance in the Kaufman Theater.