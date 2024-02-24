Local Ukrainians rally in Washington, D.C. on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A group of Hampton Roads-based Ukrainians traveled to Washington D.C. on Saturday for a rally marking two years since Russia invaded.

Members of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association joined others from their country, representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy and American supporters at the Lincoln Memorial.

The event began at 2 p.m.

Valentyna Sonmezler, a Ukrainian living in Virginia Beach, has been speaking out against the war since it broke out in February 2022. She spoke to News 3 via FaceTime before the Saturday rally.

Raymond Campos/WTKR

"Democracy in the world is in danger. That's why it is important to keep supporting Ukraine and that's why we are here today to ask to provide supplemental aid to Ukraine," she said.

But while Congress debates whether to continue sending money and other aid to Ukraine, she insists the rally is also in recognition of the support the United States has already sent.

"The level of appreciation Ukrainians have for Americans is raising every day. They count on us here," said Sonmezler. "Ukraine choose to be with the Western world. Ukraine choose to be with America."

According to social media, the rally would also include a march from the Lincoln Memorial to the home of the Russian ambassador.