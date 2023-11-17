'Looking ahead:' City of Chesapeake to further develop Greenbrier

CHESAPEAKE, Va - What’s next for the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake? City leaders are trying to figure that out as they plan to further develop the area. Greenbrier is considered an economic powerhouse for the city. With the mall declining, the city is weighing its options and seeking input from the public before nailing down a final plan.

"Greenbrier has been around for about 50 years. It’s grown over the years and has been a great success for the City of Chesapeake. We want to see that success continue so we’re looking ahead to the next generation," Nathaniel McCormick, the community design manager for the city.

The city is evaluating approximately 12 square miles of area in the Greenbrier area.

With the mall losing vitality, the future of the area is up in the air.

"Greenbrier Mall is facing challenges. It’s not a surprise because this is happening all around the country. My generation grew up going to malls. This generation wants something different," McCormick said.

Some people would like to see the mall stay.

"We don’t want them to tear the mall down. I think a bowling alley or skating rink would be fantastic," Shanna Solomon, a Chesapeake visitor said.

Others say they don’t shop at the mall as much.

"Not really because I shop online," one Chesapeake visitor said.

Some would like to see:

"More bars and entertainment. Fun stuff," Jerri Roberts, a Chesapeake visitor said.

Here are some of ideas the city says residents have asked to see built in the Greenbrier:

"Supermarkets. Everybody says where’s the Trader Joe’s or a Publix," McCormick said.

The city also says they would like the project to address traffic.

The city has held a few input sessions to hear feedback from the community and is still accepting input on their website until the end of this year.

The city says their goal is to present a plan to city council in the summer of 2024 for Greenbrier’s development.