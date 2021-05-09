Looking for a job? Chesapeake Public Schools needs you

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Public Schools is hiring, and if you're qualified, they want you to be the newest bus driver, custodian, cafeteria worker or lunchroom monitor.

"We do have about 100 bus driver openings right now. It's more about 30 or 40 for custodial services, and we have about 25 lunchroom monitor positions that we're trying to fill," said Karen Cooper-Collins, the human resources administrator for Chesapeake Public Schools.

Connecting with News 3 during a job fair, Cooper-Collins said the district is serious about filling positions.

As an incentive for people to join the team, the school district is covering the pre-employment cost for some groups and offering a $500 signing bonus for bus drivers.

Cooper-Collins said the pandemic has only made the job search more difficult.

"Under the circumstances currently we have seen an increase [in need] and I think that increase has been noticed across Hampton Roads," she said.

The need for these positions to be filled doesn't just disappear when summer break rolls around. Students who qualify for the Summer Meal Program still need to be fed breakfast and lunch.

In order to be considered for the positions, Cooper-Collins said applicants need references, a TB test, a driver's license number for those looking to become a bus driver and a food handler's card for those looking to be hired as a school nutrition worker.

The school district said the process is easy and they're regularly updating the recruitment website so you can find the latest job fair and orientation information. You can also follow along on social media for job opportunities.